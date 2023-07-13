SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

It’s been a tough two weeks for the community of Madison. They’ve experienced three tragic deaths.

On the 4th of July, Randy Vilayphone was the victim of a near drowning at Lake Okoboji. On July 8th, he died at a hospital in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has issued a statement on the investigation into the Mitchell American Legion Baseball Program.

An Augustana University student is recovering after he was struck by a firework last week.

The Compass Center in Sioux Falls is set to host the easiest race you’ll ever run.

This weekend you could help a local motorcycle organization give back to the Children’s Home Society for just ten dollars.

With developing storms in southwest South Dakota this afternoon and evening, there’s a slight risk for severe weather with hail and damaging wind being the main threats. 

