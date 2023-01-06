SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow.

Digging out Dell Rapids after 26.5 inches of snow

KELOLAND News found 8 truckers stranded for days at the rest area on I-90 just outside of Salem on Thursday.

Mitchell tow truck frees truckers stranded for 4 days near Salem

A Brookings woman ended up on an interesting trek during Tuesday’s snow storm.

Brookings woman cross-country skied to work during snow storm

This winter storm forced the Community Blood Bank to cancel several blood drives, leaving a critical need of donations.

Blood donations needed in Sioux Falls

Updates are coming to the Sioux Falls ag ed program thanks to a significant grant.

Large grant helps build ag education in Sioux Falls

In 2 days, the SDSU Jackrabbits will take on the NDSU Bison for the FCS Championship. The border battle will take place on Sunday at one p.m. central time in Frisco, Texas.

200 former Jackrabbit players expected in Texas ahead of FCS championship

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man.

Man wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in Roberts County