SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow.

KELOLAND News found 8 truckers stranded for days at the rest area on I-90 just outside of Salem on Thursday.

A Brookings woman ended up on an interesting trek during Tuesday’s snow storm.

This winter storm forced the Community Blood Bank to cancel several blood drives, leaving a critical need of donations.

Updates are coming to the Sioux Falls ag ed program thanks to a significant grant.

In 2 days, the SDSU Jackrabbits will take on the NDSU Bison for the FCS Championship. The border battle will take place on Sunday at one p.m. central time in Frisco, Texas.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man.