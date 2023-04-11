SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars charged with robbery.

Gas station robber in custody in Sioux Falls

A new court hearing is scheduled in Pierre this week for former South Dakota legislative candidate, Joel Koskan.

Joel Koskan to appear in court this week

Brookings police have arrested two men following separate sexual assault cases involving children over the weekend.

2 men arrested on sexual assault charges in Brookings

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported 422 cases last year alone. The department wants people to know there is help out there.

The importance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month during April

With recent high temperatures, the snow and ice on the ground are causing some issues.

Big Sioux River in Dell Rapids offers snapshots of the season

Although there’s been a lot of melting going on, it wasn’t melting fast enough for the Milbank High School track team.

Milbank volunteers scoop out the high school track

As the discussions continue regarding gymnastics and what the potential is for it to be cut in Sioux Falls School District, many against the plan are speaking out.

Powerlifting in the clear, gymnastics could still be cut from SFSD budget

Last week we announced our five finalists for girls’ KELOLAND All-Star Player of the Year and each day this week, we’ll introduce you to our five boys’ nominees.

The warm weather comes along with increasing fire danger. Red flag warnings are in effect much of southern KELOLAND this afternoon.

Suddenly summer; 80s today with high fire danger

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.