SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, April 11.

A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars charged with robbery.

A new court hearing is scheduled in Pierre this week for former South Dakota legislative candidate, Joel Koskan.

Brookings police have arrested two men following separate sexual assault cases involving children over the weekend.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported 422 cases last year alone. The department wants people to know there is help out there.

With recent high temperatures, the snow and ice on the ground are causing some issues.

Although there’s been a lot of melting going on, it wasn’t melting fast enough for the Milbank High School track team.

As the discussions continue regarding gymnastics and what the potential is for it to be cut in Sioux Falls School District, many against the plan are speaking out.

Last week we announced our five finalists for girls’ KELOLAND All-Star Player of the Year and each day this week, we’ll introduce you to our five boys’ nominees.

The warm weather comes along with increasing fire danger. Red flag warnings are in effect much of southern KELOLAND this afternoon.

