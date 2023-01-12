SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 12, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are now investigating a 2022 death as a homicide.

A Wednesday morning traffic stop led police to guns, drugs and three arrests.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a local fire department and two residents for their help in the location and arrest of a man.

Officials have released the name of the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Canton on New Year’s Eve.

Snow cleanup is still in full force about a week after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls.

Crews with the city of Mitchell have hauled hundreds of loads of snow to the snow field in Eastern Mitchell.

Pork producers and industry leaders are gathered in Sioux Falls to learn about new advancements in the swine industry.

An SDSU freshman and longtime Brookings resident transformed a Christmas light display into an SDSU theme to celebrate the football team’s championship win.

Winds have increased across parts of southern and eastern KELOLAND Thursday morning. This has brought patchy blowing and drifting snow, along with areas of black ice to roads in southeastern KELOLAND.

