The Minnehaha County coroner released the report on deaths in 2022. The coroner says the county is starting to see meth and fentanyl mixed together.

Making violent offenders serve all or at least 85 percent of their prison sentences has cleared its first test in the South Dakota Legislature. The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed SB146, sending it to the full senate Tuesday morning.

A group of Iowa parents discussed their issues with certain language, obscene material and explicit images in some books at public school libraries.

Leaders in Grand Forks, North Dakota, have officially killed the proposed Chinese-owned Fufeng corn milling plant. This comes following concerns over national security threats.

U.S. officials say orders by President Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped identify the balloon.

