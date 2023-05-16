SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 16. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

New court documents detail a night of drinking that ended with a man being beaten to death with sticks.

A Mitchell man admits to having child pornography.

Officials are looking for a dog that bit a man Monday afternoon.

Flavored milks like chocolate or strawberry may no longer be allowed in some schools under a federal proposal.

About two weeks stand between Congress and a fast-approaching deadline from the Treasury Department forecasting the earliest the nation could risk a federal default.

We expect additional widely scattered showers and t-storms to develop tonight in the Black Hills region, with better chances of scattered rain tomorrow in West River. We expect those rain chances to shift into eastern KELOLAND by Thursday.

