SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, March 9.

No one was hurt during a fire in the western part of Rapid City.

74-year old Onida man is headed to prison on rape and sexual contact charges.

The amount of cocaine and fentanyl coming into Sioux Falls is a big concern according to police.

The Brookings Health System is being recognized on a national level.

Road construction season is about to begin across KELOLAND. That includes a diverging diamond interchange in Sioux Falls.

Both the men’s and women’s Summit League Champions have been crowned. Tuesday’s action would start with USD taking on SDSU in the women’s championship. It was the seventh time the Summit League Tournament women’s title has featured both Division I schools from South Dakota. The Coyotes outlasted the Jackrabbits 56-45.

