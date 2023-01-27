SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Day five of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder will continue Friday. 36-year-old Ryan Aadland is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs in October 2020.

The investigation into an earlier crime led to a huge police presence on the east side of Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is sending out a reminder about the importance of working smoke alarms following a deadly fire earlier this week.

The South Dakota Senate could move quickly next week in deciding whether and how to discipline a suspended member.

Thousands of visitors are making their way through the Denny Sanford Premiere Center exploring the 330 booths all showcasing agricultural products.

Sanna Abourezk is up for best chef. The national award recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus.

This afternoon CBS will be airing the PGA Golf Tour, so we will not be joining you for First at Four. You’ll still be able to watch KELOLAND News at 5 and 6 on KELOXTRA. KELOLAND News at ten will air on KELO-TV.

We are starting the day with strong winds across much of KELOLAND. We’ve seen gusts over 50mph in many locations.

