SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

An arson case from 2019 was argued in front of the South Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The volunteer firefighter from Wentworth, South Dakota we told you about last week, who traveled to help Ukraine in the war effort, has been suspended.

Students in the Augustana Choir are preparing for their 100th anniversary celebration happening this weekend.

A new member has been welcomed to the bison herd at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minnesota. Minnesota DNR says the calf was born late Monday. As you can see here, the calf is already able to walk on it’s own.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.