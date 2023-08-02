SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 2. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The Go.

Police have provided more info on the standoff that happened Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

A Sioux Falls man is in the Minnehaha County jail accused of raping a 6-year-old girl.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating three individuals involved in a vape shop burglary.

A new quick study finds that human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Tomorrow, we’ll be watching a cold front entering the picture from North Dakota. Showers and thunderstorms should start developing in the central and west during the day, with some of that activity trying to expand East River on Friday.

