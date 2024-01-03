SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two women are facing charges of grand theft after stealing $15,000 from the Happy Jacks Casino on Western Avenue

2 women steal $15K for bail only to be arrested themselves

Two teenagers are behind bars, accused of opening fire on a house full of people.

Drive-by shooters arrested on 20 counts of aggravated assault

Sioux Falls police are investigating an SUV versus building crash along South Minnesota Avenue.

Vehicle crashes into office building on S Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s minimum wage increased in the new year from $10.80 to $11.20 an hour.

The impact of South Dakota’s minimum wage increase

A new job to battle homelessness in Sioux Falls has been created.

City’s response to combatting homelessness

Former University of Sioux Falls head football coach and Milbank native, Kalen DeBoer, has a chance to win a national championship next week with the Washington Huskies.

University of Sioux Falls reacts to DeBoer’s success

Quiet weather will continue through tomorrow.

Another Foggy Start; Watching For Snow Next Week

