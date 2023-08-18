SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s August 18. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Two women face charges following a multi-county police chase that started with an officer being run-over.

Authorities in Lincoln County are searching for a man who ran off after a crash.

An 18-year-old Watertown man is facing two rape charges

While we don’t know the cause of this week’s fiery crash on Interstate 90, the South Dakota Department of Transportation says speed is very often a factor in crashes in construction zones.

School is back in session for several districts this week.

The Harrisburg School District is less than a week away from students attending the new freshmen academy.

It’s shaping up to be a hot start to the weekend across parts of KELOLAND. We’ll see a range of temperatures today across the region, with 80s in Sioux Falls and 100s in much of western SD.

