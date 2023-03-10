SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s March 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Multiple injuries are reported from a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 90 Thursday evening.

In the past week, local authorities arrested five men for attempted enticement of a minor.

A Sioux Falls man charged with child pornography faces new accusations this morning. Court documents say 23-year-old Trayviel Miles threatened to send nude photos of a teenage girl to members of her family.

A convicted sex offender is facing charges in Rapid City.85-year-old Dallas Krausch was arrested Wednesday on several warrants in an investigation for soliciting a minor, sexually exploiting a minor, and loitering in a community safety zone.

Two Sioux Falls men were arrested, accused of trying to cash forged checks in Brookings County.

A bill on the way to Governor Noem’s desk aims to increase state aid for education by seven-point-one percent.

It’s called war booty or a souvenir if you will. John Mollison of Sioux Falls has a billfold of a Japanese soldier from World War II.

Bowling with excavators was part of the hands-on fun at the CTE Academy in Sioux Falls Thursday.

A new hit of snow and wind will return to portions of KELOLAND late tonight and tomorrow morning. The worst snow and blowing snow will be in the far north and northeast. Blizzard warnings are posted just across the border into North Dakota.

