SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s March 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Multiple injuries are reported from a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 90 Thursday evening.

Multiple people hurt in I-90 head-on collision

In the past week, local authorities arrested five men for attempted enticement of a minor.

5 Sioux Falls men arrested for enticement of a minor

A Sioux Falls man charged with child pornography faces new accusations this morning. Court documents say 23-year-old Trayviel Miles threatened to send nude photos of a teenage girl to members of her family.

SF man facing sextortion charge

A convicted sex offender is facing charges in Rapid City.85-year-old Dallas Krausch was arrested Wednesday on several warrants in an investigation for soliciting a minor, sexually exploiting a minor, and loitering in a community safety zone.

85-year-old convicted sex offender arrested

Two Sioux Falls men were arrested, accused of trying to cash forged checks in Brookings County.

2 Sioux Falls men arrested for attempting to cash forged checks

A bill on the way to Governor Noem’s desk aims to increase state aid for education by seven-point-one percent.

Bill to increase K-12 education funding by 7.1% awaits Noem’s approval

It’s called war booty or a souvenir if you will. John Mollison of Sioux Falls has a billfold of a Japanese soldier from World War II.

Returning war booty

Bowling with excavators was part of the hands-on fun at the CTE Academy in Sioux Falls Thursday.

8th grade girls try bowling with excavators

A new hit of snow and wind will return to portions of KELOLAND late tonight and tomorrow morning. The worst snow and blowing snow will be in the far north and northeast. Blizzard warnings are posted just across the border into North Dakota.

Next hit of winter weather tonight and tomorrow AM

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.