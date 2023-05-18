SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 18. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Police have completed the initial investigation into a body found at a downtown Sioux Falls Park.

The people that were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Plankinton on Saturday, May 13, have been identified.

It’s been a smoky start to the day across much of KELOLAND… Right now, conditions appear to be the worst in northwestern South Dakota and in the eastern part of the state.

Negotiations continue today on a plan that would raise the debt ceiling – but still, be able to pass both chambers of Congress. But a sticking point in the talks could be emerging.

