SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 18. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Police have completed the initial investigation into a body found at a downtown Sioux Falls Park.

Body found at Fawick Park

The people that were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Plankinton on Saturday, May 13, have been identified.

Names of 2 people killed in Aurora County crash released

It’s been a smoky start to the day across much of KELOLAND… Right now, conditions appear to be the worst in northwestern South Dakota and in the eastern part of the state.

Smoke-filled skies today; Much cooler Friday forecast

Negotiations continue today on a plan that would raise the debt ceiling – but still, be able to pass both chambers of Congress. But a sticking point in the talks could be emerging.

Senate to break for recess as debt ceiling talks heat up

