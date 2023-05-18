SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.
Sioux City police arrested a man on drug and traffic charges, alleging the suspect led authorities in a pursuit.
One man is dead after he was rear-ended by a Tanker Truck that was allegedly attempting to pass him.
The people that were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Plankinton on Saturday, May 13, have been identified.
The sun has had a hard time cutting through the smoke and haze this afternoon.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is reportedly considering a run for President of the United States.
