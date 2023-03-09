SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire at a home in the southern part of the city overnight.

KELOLAND News was on the scene of a fire near I-90 Speedway Thursday morning. Significant damage to the garage can be seen as well as plenty of smoke.

Roughly 200 personnel from agencies across the Black Hills teamed up to search for two snowmobilers that were reported missing Tuesday night.

Tribal and Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The South Dakota DCI is helping with an investigation after authorities say a man barricaded himself in a home north of Pierre.

After a destructive tornado back in May, the Castlewood School district is still discussing what’s next in the rebuild process for them.

The Minnesota Legislature’s Health and Human Services committee is looking into the proposed merger between Sanford and Minneapolis based Fairview Health.

Four extra games didn’t result in a big bump in attendance for this year’s Summit League Basketball Championships.

SDSU women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston got a $10,000 bonus as his team won the Summit League tournament title.

A duck in South Dakota is a finalist for the Cadbury Bunny contest.

Most of our KELOLAND region is under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the far northeast, including Sisseton and Milbank.

