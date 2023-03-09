SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire at a home in the southern part of the city overnight.

No injuries reported in Sioux Falls structure fire

KELOLAND News was on the scene of a fire near I-90 Speedway Thursday morning. Significant damage to the garage can be seen as well as plenty of smoke.

Crews respond to fire near I-90 Speedway

Roughly 200 personnel from agencies across the Black Hills teamed up to search for two snowmobilers that were reported missing Tuesday night.

2 missing snowmobilers found safe in the Black Hills with help from local agencies and community members

Tribal and Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Officials ask for public’s help with a homicide investigation

The South Dakota DCI is helping with an investigation after authorities say a man barricaded himself in a home north of Pierre.

Arrest in Pierre after man barricades himself in home

After a destructive tornado back in May, the Castlewood School district is still discussing what’s next in the rebuild process for them.

Castlewood School bonds fail: What’s next for the district?

The Minnesota Legislature’s Health and Human Services committee is looking into the proposed merger between Sanford and Minneapolis based Fairview Health.

Sanford-Fairview merger scrutinized by Minnesota legislators

Four extra games didn’t result in a big bump in attendance for this year’s Summit League Basketball Championships.

57,165 attend expanded Summit League Tournament

SDSU women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston got a $10,000 bonus as his team won the Summit League tournament title.

SDSU tourney title earns Johnston $10,000

A duck in South Dakota is a finalist for the Cadbury Bunny contest.

Duck from Sioux Falls in running to be Cadbury Bunny

Most of our KELOLAND region is under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the far northeast, including Sisseton and Milbank.

Snow today; More wind and snow this weekend

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.