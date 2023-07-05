SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 5. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

A convicted sex offender is expected to appear in court this afternoon on attempted kidnapping charges.

Attempted kidnapping suspect to appear in court Wednesday

Authorities in northwest Iowa responded to two near drownings on the 4th of July.

2 near July 4 drownings at West Okoboji

Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead Saturday morning, seven miles southeast of Madison.

Motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

Several visitors at a Wisconsin county fair were in over their heads when a roller coaster malfunctioned, suspending them upside down for several hours.

Roller coaster malfunctions at Wisconsin fair, strands riders upside down for hours

The suspect in Monday night’s shooting in Philadelphia that left five people dead has been identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, according to CNN.

Philadelphia shooting suspect identified, police say fired ‘seemingly at random’

There is a glimmer of hope that a prisoner swap with Russia involving jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, could be in the works. Speculation arose after the 31-year-old journalist received a visit from U.S. officials, the same day Russian diplomats visited a jailed Russian citizen in the United States.

Cooler air has moved in and it won’t leave until maybe after the weekend.

Remaining below average through the weekend

