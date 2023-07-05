SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 5. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

A convicted sex offender is expected to appear in court this afternoon on attempted kidnapping charges.

Authorities in northwest Iowa responded to two near drownings on the 4th of July.

Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead Saturday morning, seven miles southeast of Madison.

Several visitors at a Wisconsin county fair were in over their heads when a roller coaster malfunctioned, suspending them upside down for several hours.

The suspect in Monday night’s shooting in Philadelphia that left five people dead has been identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, according to CNN.

There is a glimmer of hope that a prisoner swap with Russia involving jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, could be in the works. Speculation arose after the 31-year-old journalist received a visit from U.S. officials, the same day Russian diplomats visited a jailed Russian citizen in the United States.

Cooler air has moved in and it won’t leave until maybe after the weekend.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.