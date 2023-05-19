SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two people are in custody in Minnehaha County in connection with the murder of a child in Kansas City.

Sioux Falls police say a body found at Fawick Park does not appear to be suspicious.

One man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Miner County.

The group Downtown Sioux Falls will have a larger presence in the downtown area to address safety concerns among business owners and residents.

Over 200 students pushed past the poor air quality to compete in their final region meet in Hartford.

A Hartford area woman is recovering in Minneapolis after having a double lung transplant earlier this month. To help with some of the expenses, a Sioux Falls pizzeria will host a benefit this weekend.

Failure to approve the debt ceiling could have a far-reaching impact, even on the state governments of South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

70 years ago today, KELOLAND Media Group signed on for the very first time and became the first television station in South Dakota.

Temperatures are chilly this morning and those numbers will stay cool for the day ahead. We expect highs only in the 50s across east central SD into western MN.

