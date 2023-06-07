SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two Sioux Falls men are facing a long list of charges following gunshots earlier this week.

A Sioux Falls man who was convicted of rape is back behind bars, accused of another sex crime.

Sioux Falls Police say that a couple of businesses in the city failed an alcohol compliance check

Multiple agencies in the Black Hills were called to help battle a blaze Tuesday afternoon.

As we roll into the summer season it’s important to remind parents how quickly the inside of cars can heat up.

Rapid City will have a new mayor next month.

Money for athletic facilities and selling lake property were two issues voters in Mitchell passed on Tuesday.

Underground pipelines that carry hazardous materials in Minnehaha County will need to be 330 feet from homes, businesses and churches.

It’s setting up to be another hot day in much of KELOLAND. However, we do have a better chance of scattered rain this afternoon across the east.

