SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Thursday, May 11.

A body was found at the scene of a fire in the 900 block of South Thompson Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

A high-speed chase near Yankton ended with a crash, killing two people and injuring another.

A teenager was taken to the hospital after a crash at Lake Poinsett last weekend.

DNA evidence has helped authorities identify a body found in South Dakota 46 years ago.

Family members and friends in Sioux City are fighting for justice for a loved one gone too soon.

A motorcycle crash caught on surveillance video is a reminder to everyone to pay attention while driving.

National Nurses Week is now celebrated annually May 6th through the 12th — the birthday of Florence Nightingale — who’s recognized as the founder of modern nursing. This year’s theme is “Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere – Always”.

A local advocacy group is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction against a recent Minnehaha County rule regarding petition circulation.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be the big story the next few days as several rounds of rain look likely in KELOLAND.

