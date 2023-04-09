SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, April 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people in Codington County.

A Sioux Falls woman has been battling a rare brain cancer since 2018, and now it’s becoming difficult for her to continue working.

Businesses in the Black Hills are putting the long winter behind them and are looking forward to more customers in their shops as the weather warms up.

Easter Sunday is far from a terrible day across much of the region, but southeastern KELOLAND may want to keep an eye on the skies.

Check out some of the things happening around the area today!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.