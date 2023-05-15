SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead near Plankinton.

One teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Rock Valley, Iowa, officials say.

While Sunday ended up being a 50/50 split depending on whether you were in the northern or southern half of the region, today has been pretty good regardless of where you’ve been.

Discussions regarding the debt ceiling in Congress could delay the next Farm Bill.

