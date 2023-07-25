SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two people are now facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the first homicide in Sioux Falls this year.

The man who murdered three people in Scotland, South Dakota will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Four people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a building in Bryant over the weekend.

A Rapid City man faces several charges following a chain reaction crash.

Pools in KELOLAND will likely be busy as temperatures spike.

The City of Sioux Falls says a mountain lion was spotted in the city.

Actor, comedian, musician and farmer Jim Belushi was in Vermillion and Brandon yesterday as part of an event announcing his partnership with Dakota Herb.

The next round of storms will affect mainly eastern KELOLAND tonight. We have a “slight” risk of severe weather development in the area shaded in yellow.

