It's Tuesday, July 25.

Two people are now facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the first homicide in Sioux Falls this year.

Jailed woman said she needed to get rid of body, affidavit says

The man who murdered three people in Scotland, South Dakota will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Man sentenced to life in prison for Scotland murders

Four people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a building in Bryant over the weekend.

Vehicle crashes into Bryant building

A Rapid City man faces several charges following a chain reaction crash.

Driver arrested after Rapid City hit-and-run

Pools in KELOLAND will likely be busy as temperatures spike.

Pools expecting busy week

The City of Sioux Falls says a mountain lion was spotted in the city.

Mountain lion spotted in southwest Sioux Falls

Actor, comedian, musician and farmer Jim Belushi was in Vermillion and Brandon yesterday as part of an event announcing his partnership with Dakota Herb.

Jim Belushi talks cannabis in South Dakota for Dakota Herb opening

The next round of storms will affect mainly eastern KELOLAND tonight. We have a “slight” risk of severe weather development in the area shaded in yellow.

Hot weather today; Severe chances growing tonight

