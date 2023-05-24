SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories First@4 for Wednesday, May 24.

Some utility rates could increase in Sioux Falls over the next four years. For the average homeowner in the city, the increases could start next year.

Two people died in a house explosion south of Fort Pierre Wednesday.

The temperatures this afternoon are above 5 to 10° normal. This comes with plenty of sunshine and a south-to-southeast wind of 15 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Crews in Sioux Falls will spend the next few months improving sidewalks along West 41st Street.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information to come forward after a man allegedly interacted with a newborn bison calf that later died in Yellowstone National Park.

A bison expert in South Dakota has this advice for the public about approaching wildlife: “Feel with your eyes.”

