It's Thursday, November 9.

A fire in Watertown destroyed a family’s house and sent the four family members inside to the hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in western Sioux Falls.

Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Minnehaha County Wednesday morning.

Three people were taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, following a crash east of Hayti Wednesday afternoon.

A Vermillion, South Dakota man is scheduled to be sentenced next month on three counts of possessing, manufacturing, and distributing child pornography after pleading guilty earlier this month.

A 78-year-old Mitchell man is accused of having sexual contact with a 9-month-old baby.

A second person is behind bars, facing charges after investigators discovered two people were involved in shooting at a car with a child inside.

Another batch of windy weather is heading into KELOLAND today with highs in the 40s and lower 50s across the region, more typical for early to mid November.

