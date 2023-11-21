SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

At least one person is facing charges in connection with a prostitution case in Sioux Falls.

A man who beat a Box Elder woman to death last year will spend 40 years behind bars.

Charges are pending against two people as Brookings Police investigate an animal complaint.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office honored a Hartford man with a Citizen Service Medal.

The Great Plains Zoo says one of its black bears has died.

Kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital are playing hide and seek with a new face.

The tower outside our downtown studio is ready for the holidays.

A cold front has moved across KELOLAND with cooler and windy weather ahead for parts of the region today.

