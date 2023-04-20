SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 20. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Two men are facing charges following an early morning stabbing.

Construction on the University of South Dakota’s $31.25 million Wellness Center expansion has started.

Grammy award-winning country music artist Carly Pearce will perform on September 2nd, at the South Dakota State Fair.

Strong storms with tornadoes and hail killed at least two people in the central U.S., injuring others, destroying homes and leaving thousands without power.

A ban on dozens of semi-automatic rifles has cleared the Democratic-controlled Washington state Legislature Wednesday.

The Iowa Senate signed off on a school transparency and parents’ rights bill Wednesday with a party-line vote.

Congress is running out of time to raise the country’s debt limit to pay for the bills it has already passed.

Periods of snow will fall today in northeast SD, with more scattered snow in KELOLAND tomorrow. Add in the blustery winds, and the weather will feel more like winter than spring.

