SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 12. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking for two dogs involved in separate biting incidents.

2 separate dog bite incidents at parks in Sioux Falls

A $1 million lottery ticket was purchased in Sioux Falls.

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Sioux Falls

An early Wednesday morning thunderstorm caused some tree damage in parts of Sioux Falls. 

Wind speeds over 70 mph cause some tree damage in Sioux Falls

The Great Plains Zoo has a new penguin. 

Great Plains Zoo announces penguin chick

We’ll warm above average for many tomorrow with highs in the 80s and 90s.  Slight chance for storms in western and south central South Dakota.

After morning storms skies will clear

