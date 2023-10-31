SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Halloween! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

More than a year after two brutal deaths on a South Dakota reservation, an 18-year-old man is behind bars charged with two murders.

18-year-old charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder

Two men are in the Minnehaha County jail, facing several charges following two-weekend drug busts.

Fentanyl pills, cocaine found during weekend drug arrests

Church members and officials vow they will rebuild the Holy Innocents Episcopal Church on the Rosebud Reservation.

Church ‘engulfed’ before firefighters arrive, chief says

Kids will soon be creeping the streets for their favorite Halloween treats.

Halloween safety tips for a cold night of trick-or-treating

A Sioux Falls child care center will close soon.

Good Shepherd Lutheran closing child care center

A 13-year-old from Kimball spent the last two summers running his own food shack to raise money for veterans.

Kimball teenager raises $5,200 for Midwest Honor Flight

Cold air has surged back into KELOLAND this morning.

Cold day ahead; Milder temperatures at the end of the week

