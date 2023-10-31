SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Halloween! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

More than a year after two brutal deaths on a South Dakota reservation, an 18-year-old man is behind bars charged with two murders.

Two men are in the Minnehaha County jail, facing several charges following two-weekend drug busts.

Church members and officials vow they will rebuild the Holy Innocents Episcopal Church on the Rosebud Reservation.

Kids will soon be creeping the streets for their favorite Halloween treats.

A Sioux Falls child care center will close soon.

A 13-year-old from Kimball spent the last two summers running his own food shack to raise money for veterans.

Cold air has surged back into KELOLAND this morning.

