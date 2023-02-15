SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

14 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up 14 to 3,167.

A Senate committee has killed a bill restricting mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for kids.

A week after the South Dakota legislature killed a bill to ban public schools and libraries from giving obscene materials to minors, North Dakota is now discussing a similar piece of legislation.

North Dakota lawmakers want high schools to include one unit of computer science or cyber security before a student graduates.

The city attorney of Sioux Falls will join Dakota State University’s cyber research initiative.

Senators grilled top drug officials about how to tackle the country’s fentanyl crisis. America’s top drug law enforcer warned Congress Wednesday that illegal fentanyl is flowing into all 50 states

