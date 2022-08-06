SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND.

Saturday’s rain will give your sprinklers a break from the long, dry spell in KELOLAND.

However, the city of Sioux Falls is seeing an increase in calls related to homeowners watering on days they shouldn’t, as well as during the afternoon, which is also prohibited.

Traffic across South Dakota was busy with bikers Friday, headed to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

There is a chance for severe weather this afternoon and tonight, mainly in southeastern KELOLAND. While this is in the marginal category, some of the storms could pack a local punch of wind and hail.

