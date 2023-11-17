SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s November 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 12-year-old with a brutal cancer prognosis is getting his wish.

12-year-old cancer patient gets wish to Disney World

Per a judge’s decision, the alleged victim in a murder case can be described as “Baby Daxton” or “Baby DC.”

Prosecution in murder trial can use ‘baby’ before alleged victim’s name

Police arrested a man in Aberdeen for allegedly swinging a machete at people on State Street in the central part of town.

Aberdeen businesses lockdown as man threatens people with machete

Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video from the scene on Rock Creek Drive around 5 this morning.

Crews respond to fire in eastern Sioux Falls

Tonight’s the night to see poetry and art at a school in Sioux Falls.

Vision & Voice event to showcase students’ art, poetry

The Sioux Falls Stampede is set to paint the Premier Center pink.

Stampede continues fight against cancer with Pink In The Rink

A playwright in Aberdeen is using a familiar holiday theme for an upcoming play.

Hallmark parody hits Aberdeen stage

Futurecast shows the cooler trend in place today, but highs will still be at or above normal for this time of year. Wind speeds will also be lower for most of the region. We do expect

Rain chances Sunday PM-Monday; Sharply colder next week

