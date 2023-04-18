SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 23-year-old man admits to killing a young mother in Lincoln County last year.

An 11-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot by a 10-year-old boy.

Augustana University is reminding its students to be safe and don’t walk alone.

Amid calls for increased railroad security across the country, Sioux Falls has joined the ranks of cities with train derailments.

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Custer State Park on Monday.

It’s been a process for over two years, but new social studies standards have now been approved for South Dakota K-12 classrooms.

Two lawmakers and a banking official say Governor Kristi Noem’s latest executive order about banks and guns is not needed.

Avera Health System is looking for a new leader following the news that President and CEO Bob Sutton, is stepping down.

As the snow continues to melt and the temperatures are getting warmer, greenhouses across the state are getting ready to open their doors.

The weather will start changing tonight as scattered showers and thunderstorm develop across the region. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across the southern half of KELOLAND.

