SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 13. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

A man with a lengthy criminal history is back behind bars, accused of repeatedly ramming a stolen car into a police car.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the site in Philadelphia on Tuesday where an out-of-control tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an Interstate 95 off-ramp, caught fire and destroyed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.

Multiple shootings sent 11 people to the hospital early Tuesday morning after thousands flocked downtown in celebration of the Denver Nuggets’ historic NBA Finals win, celebrating into the early morning hours.

Check fraud is back in a big way, fueled by a rise in organized crime that is forcing small businesses and individuals to take additional safety measures or to avoid sending checks through the mail altogether.

The Department of Education has locked in for student loan borrowers when payments will restart after the three-year pause from COVID-19.

Donald Trump is expected to become Tuesday the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as the city of Miami prepared for possible protests by crowds that officials said could number in the thousands.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.