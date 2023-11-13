SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Ten years ago today, a Woonsocket woman was last seen alive, and authorities have been searching for her ever since.

Donald Trump’s lawyers will start calling witnesses in the New York civil fraud trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire.

Surrounded by dozens of Democratic donors at a glass art gallery space in Chicago last week, President Joe Biden urged them to look beyond negative poll numbers and feel assured their donations were not being wasted.

Congress is barreling toward a government shutdown this week as Friday’s funding deadline inches closer, with House Republicans at odds over Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) pitch to keep the lights on in Washington.

In the month-long war between Israel and Hamas…one focus is now on Gaza’s largest hospital.

Wednesday looks better on the wind forecast and still very dry and mild for this time of year.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.