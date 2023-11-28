SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

We have an update on the deadly shooting outside a Sioux Falls restaurant in November of 2021.

A Hurley area farmer – with a long history of harassing women – admits to having sexual contact with a Freeman woman without consent.

If you’re doing a lot of your shopping online — you’ll want to take precautions to make sure your orders arrive under the tree and not in the hands of a porch pirate.

The Sioux Falls School District says it will start enforcing its policy this Friday when it comes to school lunches and breakfasts.

If you’re looking to volunteer your time this week, you could help out the Community Revitalization Collective at the Union Gospel Mission.

While temperatures are in the single digits and teens in eastern KELOLAND this morning, it will be a warmer than the low 30s from yesterday.

