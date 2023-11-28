SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

We have an update on the deadly shooting outside a Sioux Falls restaurant in November of 2021.

Man sentenced in connection to Gilberto’s shooting

A Hurley area farmer – with a long history of harassing women – admits to having sexual contact with a Freeman woman without consent.

Hurley man pleads guilty to sexual contact without consent

If you’re doing a lot of your shopping online — you’ll want to take precautions to make sure your orders arrive under the tree and not in the hands of a porch pirate.

How you can stay a step ahead of a porch pirate

The Sioux Falls School District says it will start enforcing its policy this Friday when it comes to school lunches and breakfasts.

Sioux Falls Schools will deny breakfast & hot lunches to kids with mounting meal debt

If you’re looking to volunteer your time this week, you could help out the Community Revitalization Collective at the Union Gospel Mission.

Helping build community at the Union Gospel Mission

While temperatures are in the single digits and teens in eastern KELOLAND this morning, it will be a warmer than the low 30s from yesterday.

Back Above Average and Dry

