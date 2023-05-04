SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday, May 3.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 19-year-old at a gravel pit in Brooking County.

A Pierre reporter is accused of making a prank phone call while using Governor Kristi Noem’s phone number.

This afternoon we have temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Winds are going to stay light through the afternoon. A majority of KELOLAND has sunshine, but we are watching areas of rain and thunderstorms in southeastern KELOLAND.

