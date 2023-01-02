SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 2, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Saturday night.

Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in central Sioux Falls.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly weekend rollover in Rapid City.

South Dakota joins 22 other states today where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023. More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting yesterday.

A group of local artists is teaming up to raise money and put food on kids’ plates in the Sioux Falls School District.

As we turn the page from 2022 to 2023, Sioux Falls saw more people moving to town, however, that’s been met with its challenges, according to Mayor Paul Tenhaken.

The first babies of 2023 have arrived!

A major winter storm is bearing down on southern and eastern KELOLAND Monday. We can already see some of the first bands of snow developing in the west and southwest.

