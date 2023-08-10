SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 10. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a highway patrol trooper on the southeastern edge of Sturgis.

The Lake County Sheriff says the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Emmy Gorman will be submitted to the state’s Attorney’s office soon.

A group filed a lawsuit against BNSF over the train derailment in Doon, Iowa in 2018.

A Sioux Falls business is helping keep rallygoers on the road, and selling a motorcycle or two along the way.

The Sioux Empire Fair runs through this Saturday night, so there is still plenty of time to have some fun and eat some fair food.

A Sioux Falls High school student finished her summer with a new title: world champion!

The morning sky is sure nice to see over Lake Madison. A warm summer day is ahead, with scattered t-storms starting this afternoon over portions of central KELOLAND.

