SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 10. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a highway patrol trooper on the southeastern edge of Sturgis.

Officer-involved shooting in Sturgis prompts large police response

The Lake County Sheriff says the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Emmy Gorman will be submitted to the state’s Attorney’s office soon.

Lake County Sheriff: Investigation into teen’s death open

A group filed a lawsuit against BNSF over the train derailment in Doon, Iowa in 2018.

Group files lawsuit against BNSF over 2018 train derailment near Doon

A Sioux Falls business is helping keep rallygoers on the road, and selling a motorcycle or two along the way.

Helping rallygoers make it to and from Sturgis

The Sioux Empire Fair runs through this Saturday night, so there is still plenty of time to have some fun and eat some fair food.

Ever-widening selection of food available at Sioux Empire Fair

A Sioux Falls High school student finished her summer with a new title: world champion!

Sioux Falls senior wins Jr. Roller Derby World championship

The morning sky is sure nice to see over Lake Madison. A warm summer day is ahead, with scattered t-storms starting this afternoon over portions of central KELOLAND.

Thunderstorms returning to KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight

