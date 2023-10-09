SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Yankton man was arrested, accused of an assault that sent another man to the hospital.

Police in Rapid City have arrested a man for allegedly firing a handgun at a patrol car.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a stolen SUV case in Gregory County.

This weekend the whole world has had its eyes on the Middle East as the Israeli government formally declared war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Today’s Native American Day parade in downtown Sioux Falls will be led by a 94-year-old great-great grandmother.

Enjoy the quiet weather to start the week. We expect pleasant weather across the region today.

