SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, March 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 22-year-old male died in a two-vehicle accident one mile south of Huron Friday night according to the SD Highway Patrol.

Here’s a visual reminder for drivers to give plow operators plenty of room to keep roads clear of snow and ice. Our news crew captured video of this crash between a plow and a car at the Intersection of 41st Street and Cliff Avenue Saturday.

Winter weather advisories are in effect through mid to late Sunday morning in portions of northeastern KELOLAND. This includes the Aberdeen and Sisseton areas.

This advisory is mainly for blowing snow concerns, as gusts overnight may exceed 50 mph at times.



Rapid City’s Fork Real Community Café is looking to head out on the road to serve more people.

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out some of the things happening around the area today.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.