We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought police to western Sioux Falls last night.

Investigators in Minnehaha County are looking into what set of a house explosion that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Wednesday’s house explosion was the fifth one we’ve reported on this year in South Dakota.

Frustration is growing among Republican U.S. House members as Ohio representative Jim Jordan failed to win enough votes to secure the position of Speaker of the House.

The City of Madison received a surprise visit from a mountain lion late Tuesday evening.

The traditional pheasant opener is days away in South Dakota.

After a round of showers and wind yesterday, the forecast is looking very pleasant the next few days for KELOLAND.

