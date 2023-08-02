SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Several law enforcement officers closed off the area around Pioneer Spray Park as officers served a search warrant Tuesday.

A Yankton man was arrested after a chase went into the Missouri River.

A woman who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Watertown businesses will spend nearly eight years behind bars.

Tuesday, Project S.O.S. hosted its first giveaway of the season –handing out hundreds of backpacks full of school supplies to kids in need.

Scheels and Chick-fil-A Empire Place spent 13 days collecting school supplies for the Stuff the Bus Supply Drive to benefit the Sioux Falls School District.

The SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls is putting out a call for artist for next year’s exhibition.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all 6 numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The upcoming forecast will feature increasing rain chances toward the end of the week.

