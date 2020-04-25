Warner native Derrek Tuszka drafted to the Broncos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- It must have been a long weekend for Warner native Derrek Tuszka who needed 254 draft to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Tuszka was a mid to late draft pick projection and was taken by the Broncos was the 254th pick of the draft.
Tuszka is a very talented defensive end who will have to fight his way onto the roster in Denver as the Broncos have a lot of depth at the defensive end position.
According to ESPN, he has some quickness and is really good at finishing sacks/tackles.