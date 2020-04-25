Warner native Derrek Tuszka drafted to the Broncos

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, North Dakota State defensive end Derrek Tuszka (91) waves his arms after sacking Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere in the final minutes of the FCS championship NCAA college football game, in Frisco, Texas. Tuszka was selected to The Associated Press FCS All-America first team, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- It must have been a long weekend for Warner native Derrek Tuszka who needed 254 draft to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tuszka was a mid to late draft pick projection and was taken by the Broncos was the 254th pick of the draft.

Tuszka is a very talented defensive end who will have to fight his way onto the roster in Denver as the Broncos have a lot of depth at the defensive end position.

According to ESPN, he has some quickness and is really good at finishing sacks/tackles.