Vikings turn Diggs trade into new wide receiver; draft Justin Jefferson

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs against Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington (5) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 63-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills and the Vikings received a few draft picks, including the number 22 pick.

The Vikings turned that trade of Stefon Diggs, into a new wide receiver. Minnesota drafted a talented Justin Jefferson from LSU.

Jefferson was the top target last season for Heisman Trophy winner and number one overall pick Joe Burrow.

When the Vikings traded Stefon Diggs, the wide receiver position became a point of emphasis for the draft for Minnesota.

Now the Vikings have their answer with Jefferson who will go well with Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins.