Vikings draft six new players in final two rounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Vikings had six picks in the final two rounds and they turned that into three offensive players and three defensive players.

The Vikings split their two sixth round picks on offense and defense as they selected offensive tackle Blake Brandel from Oregon State (round 6, pick 24) and then they grabbed safety Josh Metellus from Michigan (round 6, pick 26).

The addition of Metellus will help the Vikings and they lack of safeties after the loss of Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse.

Metellus was a versatile player in the Michigan secondary this past season and could be an impact player for Minnesota in the seasons to come.

The Vikings continued the trend of sharing the picks for offense and defense in the 7th round as they split their four picks evenly.

The Vikings drafted a versatile and athletic defensive end in Kenny Willekes from Michigan State (round 7, pick 11).

The Vikings then signed Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley with the 244th pick of the NFL Draft. Stanley is a pocket passing quarterback who has a strong arm and could be a solid back-up for Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota added safety Brian Cole II (round 7, pick 35) from Mississippi State and then concluded their 2020 draft by selecting offensive guard Kyle Hinton (round 7, pick 39) from Washburn University.