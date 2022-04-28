LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — After trading back 20 spots, the Minnesota Vikings made their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Georgia standout, Lewis Cine.

Minnesota was supposed to pick no. 12, but they elected to trade their pick to the Detroit Lions.

Cine is a physical safety who measures at 6’2 and 199 pounds. He was ranked the third best safety in this year’s draft.

The former Georgia Bulldog was projected to go in the first round and he did with the 32nd pick. He’s the fifth Bulldog to be drafted in the first round.

The Vikings next selection will be pick no. 34 in the second round.