Vikings conclude 2020 NFL Draft; select 15 new players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Vikings were supposed to have twelve draft picks in this year’s NFL Draft. After some clever trades by the Vikings front offices, the Vikings found a way to select fifteen players in this year’s draft.
Round 1
|Pick
|Player
|College
|22
|Justin Jefferson- Wide Receiver
|LSU
|31
|Jeff Gladney- Cornerback
|TCU
The Vikings had a great draft and it started by selecting two talented players in the first round and they also added two picks.
The Vikings traded their 26th pick for two more picks and the 31st pick.
Minnesota selected one of the top wide receivers in the draft as they selected Justin Jefferson from LSU.
Later, the Vikings grabbed a talented and smart cornerback in Jeff Gladney.
Round 2
|Pick
|Player
|College
|26
|Ezra Cleveland- Offensive Tackle
|Boise State
The Vikings added some depth and talent to the offensive line as they signed Cleveland from Boise State.
Round 3
|Pick
|Player
|College
|25
|Cameron Dantzler- Cornerback
|Mississippi State
Round 4
|Pick
|Player
|College
|11
|DJ Wonnum- Defensive End
|South Carolina
|24
|James Lynch- Defensive Tackle
|Baylor
|26
|Troy Dye- Inside Lineback
|Oregon
Round 5
|Pick
|Player
|College
|24
|Harrison Hand- Cornerback
|Temple
|31
|K.J. Osborn- Wide Receiver
|Miami
Round 6
|Pick
|Player
|College
|24
|Blake Brandel- Offensive Tackle
|Oregon State
|26
|Josh Metellus- Safety
|Michigan
Round 7
|Pick
|Player
|College
|11
|Kenny Willekes- Defensive End
|Michigan State
|30
|Nate Stanley- Quarterback
|Iowa
|35
|Brian Cole II- Safety
|Mississippi State
|39
|Kyle Hinton- Guard
|Washburn University