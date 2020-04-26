 

Vikings conclude 2020 NFL Draft; select 15 new players

NFL Draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Vikings were supposed to have twelve draft picks in this year’s NFL Draft. After some clever trades by the Vikings front offices, the Vikings found a way to select fifteen players in this year’s draft.

Round 1

PickPlayerCollege
22Justin Jefferson- Wide ReceiverLSU
31Jeff Gladney- CornerbackTCU

The Vikings had a great draft and it started by selecting two talented players in the first round and they also added two picks.

The Vikings traded their 26th pick for two more picks and the 31st pick.

Minnesota selected one of the top wide receivers in the draft as they selected Justin Jefferson from LSU.

Later, the Vikings grabbed a talented and smart cornerback in Jeff Gladney.

Round 2

PickPlayerCollege
26Ezra Cleveland- Offensive TackleBoise State

The Vikings added some depth and talent to the offensive line as they signed Cleveland from Boise State.

Round 3

PickPlayerCollege
25Cameron Dantzler- CornerbackMississippi State

Round 4

PickPlayerCollege
11DJ Wonnum- Defensive EndSouth Carolina
24James Lynch- Defensive TackleBaylor
26Troy Dye- Inside LinebackOregon

Round 5

PickPlayerCollege
24Harrison Hand- CornerbackTemple
31K.J. Osborn- Wide ReceiverMiami

Round 6

PickPlayerCollege
24Blake Brandel- Offensive TackleOregon State
26Josh Metellus- SafetyMichigan

Round 7

PickPlayerCollege
11Kenny Willekes- Defensive EndMichigan State
30Nate Stanley- QuarterbackIowa
35Brian Cole II- SafetyMississippi State
39Kyle Hinton- GuardWashburn University

