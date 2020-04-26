Vikings conclude 2020 NFL Draft; select 15 new players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Vikings were supposed to have twelve draft picks in this year’s NFL Draft. After some clever trades by the Vikings front offices, the Vikings found a way to select fifteen players in this year’s draft.

Round 1

Pick Player College 22 Justin Jefferson- Wide Receiver LSU 31 Jeff Gladney- Cornerback TCU

The Vikings had a great draft and it started by selecting two talented players in the first round and they also added two picks.

The Vikings traded their 26th pick for two more picks and the 31st pick.

Minnesota selected one of the top wide receivers in the draft as they selected Justin Jefferson from LSU.

Later, the Vikings grabbed a talented and smart cornerback in Jeff Gladney.

Round 2

Pick Player College 26 Ezra Cleveland- Offensive Tackle Boise State

The Vikings added some depth and talent to the offensive line as they signed Cleveland from Boise State.

Round 3

Pick Player College 25 Cameron Dantzler- Cornerback Mississippi State

Round 4

Pick Player College 11 DJ Wonnum- Defensive End South Carolina 24 James Lynch- Defensive Tackle Baylor 26 Troy Dye- Inside Lineback Oregon

Round 5

Pick Player College 24 Harrison Hand- Cornerback Temple 31 K.J. Osborn- Wide Receiver Miami

Round 6

Pick Player College 24 Blake Brandel- Offensive Tackle Oregon State 26 Josh Metellus- Safety Michigan

Round 7