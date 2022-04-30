LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings added ten new players to their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft. All of their selections were taken with picks acquired via trade.

Below are the ten picks from the Vikings in the Draft:

Round and PickPlayer – CollegePosition
Rnd. 1 No. 32Lewis Cine – GeorigaSafety
Rnd. 2 No. 10Andrew Booth Jr. – ClemsonCorner back
Rnd. 2 No. 27Ed Ingram – LSUOffensive Guard
Rnd. 3 No. 2Brian Asamoah – OklahomaLinebacker
Rnd. 4 No. 13Akayleb Evans – MissouriCorner back
Rnd. 5 No. 22 Esezi Otomewo – Minnesota Defensive End
Rnd. 5 No. 26Ty Chandler – North CarolinaRunning back
Rnd. 6 No. 5Vederian Lowe – Illinois Offensive Tackle
Rnd. 6 No.12Jalen Nailor – Michigan StateWide Receiver
Rnd. 7 No. 6Nick Muse – South CarolinaTight End