LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings added ten new players to their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft. All of their selections were taken with picks acquired via trade.
Below are the ten picks from the Vikings in the Draft:
|Round and Pick
|Player – College
|Position
|Rnd. 1 No. 32
|Lewis Cine – Georiga
|Safety
|Rnd. 2 No. 10
|Andrew Booth Jr. – Clemson
|Corner back
|Rnd. 2 No. 27
|Ed Ingram – LSU
|Offensive Guard
|Rnd. 3 No. 2
|Brian Asamoah – Oklahoma
|Linebacker
|Rnd. 4 No. 13
|Akayleb Evans – Missouri
|Corner back
|Rnd. 5 No. 22
|Esezi Otomewo – Minnesota
|Defensive End
|Rnd. 5 No. 26
|Ty Chandler – North Carolina
|Running back
|Rnd. 6 No. 5
|Vederian Lowe – Illinois
|Offensive Tackle
|Rnd. 6 No.12
|Jalen Nailor – Michigan State
|Wide Receiver
|Rnd. 7 No. 6
|Nick Muse – South Carolina
|Tight End