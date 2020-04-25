Vikings add talented offensive lineman; select Ezra Cleveland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Vikings have struggled on the offensive line over the past few seasons. Minnesota added some talent last season with a first round selection of Garrett Bradbury.

The Vikings added offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland from Boise State with the 58th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The team has questioned whether an aging tackle in Riley Reiff could stay at tackle. There has been a lot of talk of moving Reiff to a guard position.

Now the Vikings can make that move and have a very talented tackle in their new rookie, Ezra Cleveland.

The Vikings next pick is pick 89 (round 3, pick 25).