1  of  3
Breaking News
Panel admonishes S.D. Senate Republican leaders Langer, Greenfield for intoxication COVID-19 update: South Dakota passes 2,000 cases; 10th death reported Noem extends vulnerable population stay-at-home order in Sioux Falls area

 

Avera

Vikings add talented offensive lineman; select Ezra Cleveland

NFL Draft

by:

Posted: / Updated:
minnesota-vikings_914581510621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Vikings have struggled on the offensive line over the past few seasons. Minnesota added some talent last season with a first round selection of Garrett Bradbury.

The Vikings added offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland from Boise State with the 58th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The team has questioned whether an aging tackle in Riley Reiff could stay at tackle. There has been a lot of talk of moving Reiff to a guard position.

Now the Vikings can make that move and have a very talented tackle in their new rookie, Ezra Cleveland.

The Vikings next pick is pick 89 (round 3, pick 25).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss